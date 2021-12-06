NORTH PORT — North Port's future is discussed in a Tuesday strategy session at City Hall.
Strategy planning is a function delayed by the pandemic and with the 2020 resignation of former City Manager Pete Lear.
But now city leaders are ready to put a plan in place.
Commissioners and staff, including Jerome Fletcher, North Port's new city manager, are set to itemize public safety, planned growth, historic and cultural preservation, affordable housing, parks, roads and jobs, government efficiency and transparency and other so-called pillars.
They're to agree on a priority list, short- and long-term, forward that for action, or a “getting on the same page” with department heads and the commission, former North Port Mayor Vanessa Carusone said.
“Policy throughout the year should be geared toward accomplishing that (strategy) plan,” she said.
Along with the personal and business devastation of COVID-19, it threw North Port's strategy planning a hard curve.
The most recent 16-page priority packet has Pete Lear providing the welcoming message, for instance. He resigned in November 2020. Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough ran the city as interim through October.
Former commissioners Chris Hanks and Carusone are also included in the most recent packet. They've since been replaced by Barbara Langdon and Alice White. Fletcher was hired to replace Lear.
Tuesday is a fresh run at the next strategy package.
Big-ticket projects such as widening Price Boulevard and the rapid pace growth of Wellen Park are two of many items to prioritize and track, Mayor Pete Emrich said of Tuesday's session.
Will a second session on Wednesday be required, he was asked.
“I guess we'll find out tomorrow,” he said.
The strategy hearing begins at 9 a.m. City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Or watch on the city's virtual platform at youtube.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.