NORTH PORT — Goodwill Manasota’s North Port location, extensively damaged during Hurricane Ian, has now fully reopened, the nonprofit announced.
The wind and water damage from the Sept. 28 hurricane damaged the roof and flooring, leading to mold problems and the total loss of the inventory in the thrift store, the organization stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
The thrift store and Bargain Barn reopened in November and December, respectively, but the organization finally celebrated the reopening of the North Port Community Resource Center on May 12.
The Job Connection office in North Port closed due to COVID in March 2020 and Goodwill has not provided social or career services at the location since that time, the email states.
Services now available at the center at 14879 Tamiami Trail include:
• The retail store and Bargain Barn.
• The Community Resource Center, which provides information and referrals, free Job Connection career services, veterans services.
• The community room that Goodwill’s partners use for classes, including ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages), AHEC Smoking Cessation classes, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce meetings and more. CareerSource Suncoast is co-located there as well, providing additional career services.
The North Port store first opened in February 2012. There are 54 team members employed at the retail store and another 14 at the Bargain Barn.
After the storm, employees were offered the opportunity to be assigned to nearby stores that were not damaged.
“While there are many who suffered much worse, and Goodwill Manasota is fortunate that most of our facilities weathered the storm well, the closing of any location means a loss of revenue in support of our Mission Services,” President/CEO Donn Githens said.
