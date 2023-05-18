North Port Goodwill reopens

Goodwill Manasota team members, from left, Ryan Garner, Antonia Quiros, Amy Hawkins, Margie Genter, Peggy Doret (CareerSource Suncoast) and Julia Cooper at Goodwill’s North Port location.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Goodwill Manasota’s North Port location, extensively damaged during Hurricane Ian, has now fully reopened, the nonprofit announced.

The wind and water damage from the Sept. 28 hurricane damaged the roof and flooring, leading to mold problems and the total loss of the inventory in the thrift store, the organization stated in an email to The Daily Sun.


   
