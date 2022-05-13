NORTH PORT — It's easier for young comics starting in show business, said Gid Pool, a North Port resident.
Pool left a career in real estate at the age of 61 for stand-up comedy.
“There's sort of a path we use,” he said of open-mic events. “Nobody expects you to be good … but you get stage time.”
With singers and other performers, Pool added of entry-level performance opportunities, “that doesn't exist.”
And that's why events such as the one in North Port on Saturday are important, Pool said.
“You can't get stage time, you're not going anywhere,” he said.
That opportunity is the first North Port's Got Talent at the Performing Arts Center at North Port High School. The event was open to all ages. About 30 performers are set for the event.
“It's a great opportunity for North Port to show a variety of skills,” said Laura Ansel.
Ansel is the city's Parks & Recreation Division spokesperson along with being the emcee Saturday.
“I may have a few butterflies … but that's OK,” she said.
Saturday will be a mix of song and dance. One performer is singing a Frank Sinatra medley. There are also cheer groups, a magician and others are scheduled over three hours.
North Port and Tampa area women judge the contestants in youth individual, youth group, adult individual and adult group categories. Each had submitted a short video before acceptance, Ansel said.
Judges will score on creativity, showmanship, technique and crowd response, said Dee Dee Gozion, one judge and executive director of the North Port Art Center. The judges will tally their scores on an iPad.
“I'm thrilled,” she said. “It's going to be fun.”
Tickets for North Port's Got Talent are $5, available at the North Port Performing Arts Center/North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., cityofnorthport.com/nptalent, or at 941-429-7275/option #2. The high school's Theatre Guild serves refreshments, cash only.
