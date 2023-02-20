NORTH PORT — Ongoing roadwork has a busy city street closed another 30-45 days, the developer of Central Parc North Port said Monday.
That artery is Greenwood Avenue, between North Port and Sumter boulevards, which feeds into communities along the 1-mile strip.
Roadway construction is nearly dead center of Greenwood. Crews are replacing storm pipes at three spots, the developer said.
The work started in late January.
At completion, the 200-acre land project will include 500 new homes, apartments, assisted-living quarters, 20 acres of commercial/retail property, including healthcare offices and restaurant pads, developers had said in announcing the project in 2020.
Despite the development, the current plan includes acres of open green space.
But getting things started became a project itself, GNP Development CEO Mark Gerenger said.
GNP Development is a Tampa-based developer of the former Sabal Trace Golf & Country Club — his firm rescued it from bankruptcy in 2017 for about $1.5 million.
The culprit in delays through this year was COVID-19, he said, which slowed permits and killed the supply chain for nearly two years, Gerenger said.
Greenwood Avenue is blocked as workers lay stormwater pipes into the Cocoplum Waterway. Next is infrastructure for the commercial and housing phase.
The housing giant D.R. Horton is the master builder. The property will have a traffic bridge feeding into the Tuscola Commons retail district and into North Port’s Tamiami Trail corridor. A Lowe’s Home Improvement store anchors that area.
A formal groundbreaking with the city and surrounding homeowner groups is likely in the coming months, said Gerenger, who started his career in Philadelphia and in Florida had dealt mostly in healthcare and commercial projects.
Choosing North Port for a larger-scale housing project, he said, “kind of picked me.”
After the land auction — when other developers had backed out and lost their deposits — Gerenger’s firm faced its first obstacle: concentrations of arsenic from phosphate deposits and the herbicides the former owners used in greening the golf course.
No commercial project is a cakewalk, but the former Sabal Trace Golf & Country Club was more than Gerenger and his partners had pictured, he had said.
First there were legal tangles when the property reverted to the bank. A condo project slated to replace Sabal Trace was flushed away, as well.
Gerenger and his Boca Raton-based partners, or Sabal Trace Development LLC, underwent zoning changes and public hearings, some contentious; the parcel is encircled by existing homes. Underground pipes, heavy equipment and a construction office had sat at the site for nearly a year.
The new project will have a 70-foot buffer with trees.
After paying back taxes, the $1.5 million purchase price, soil remediation costs and permits, Gerenger was into the project for about $8 million, he said. The completed project was valued at $150 million.
Replaced storm drains are a legacy of the 1950s and the General Development Corp., the original builder of much of settled North Port. The company started in 1908 by Frank E. Mackle Sr. would become the state’s largest home-building company.
After a series of legal entanglements, General Development Corp. filed for bankruptcy in 1991. Sabal Trace Golf & Country Club closed in 2015. Gerenger’s firm purchased its remnants in 2017.
