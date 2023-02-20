Greenwood Avenue construction

Earth-moving equipment like this excavator has moved onto the Greenwood Avenue construction site in North Port.

 SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — Ongoing roadwork has a busy city street closed another 30-45 days, the developer of Central Parc North Port said Monday.

That artery is Greenwood Avenue, between North Port and Sumter boulevards, which feeds into communities along the 1-mile strip.


The closed signs went up recently on North Port's Greenwood Avenue as construction moves to the roadway.
GNP Development’s submitted plan for Central Parc North Port.
