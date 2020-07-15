NORTH PORT — It was about 2 p.m. Friday at North Port City Hall when the five city commissioners each received an email on their city provided account.
The subject line read: Bad leadership.
The writer, who couldn’t be verified because he or she had used something called Guerilla Mail, a free provider of randomly assigned email addresses and therefore difficult to trace to the user, laid out some alleged information about the city’s top administrator, Pete Lear.
The anonymous writer accused Lear, who is married, of having a sexual relationship with a co-worker, according to the email posted on North Port’s public records access website.
“Peter Lear our city manager is going around North Port bragging about having sex with one of his employees,” the emailer wrote.
The email included the name of Lear’s alleged paramour, who, if factual, is a higher level manager at city hall. Because the emailer and the details couldn’t be verified, the Sun wouldn’t print the staffer’s name.
“The city has real issues and needs real leadership, not a playboy,” the emailer added.
Such salacious — and anonymous — email normally gets written off as crackpot. It has become part of public life, in fact, especially for someone of Lear’s stature who runs a city of more than 700 workers and has a $150 million or so annual budget, several city commissioners later agreed.
In an election cycle, commissioners themselves are targets of such personal attacks. Commissioner Chris Hanks, for instance, had a restraining order placed against an alleged stalker earlier this year. Privately, each complains that social media vitriol is routine.
“It’s part of doing business,” Hanks said earlier about aspects of seeking office.
On Monday, he sent an email to the five commissioners — Hanks, Jill Luke, Pete Emrich, Vanessa Carusone and Mayor Debbie McDowell; he had removed himself from having division and department heads reporting to him, “while this investigation is going on,” he noted in the message, dated July 13.
What investigation or when that was to begin was not made clear in Monday’s memo. Lear sent copies of the message to assistant city managers Jason Yarborough and Cari Branco. City attorney Amber Slayton was copied as well.
The only other drama the Tuesday night’s meeting to that point had been a West Villages’ homeowner group filing petitions to have themselves de-annexed from North Port. Even that was anodyne to the explosive few minutes before the meeting’s conclusion, the final item on the agenda, which was a commission review of Lear’s annual performance evaluation.
Lear unexpectedly announced that he wouldn’t accept a pay increase … and shoehorned in commission approval for a week vacation to settle a personal matter, before returning for July 21-22 budget workshops, “pending the outcome” of an investigation, he told the commissioners.
Then things exploded, as commissioners shoved aside the vacation request and instead moved quickly to place Lear on paid leave, having him surrender his city hall access badge, deactivating his work email account. Only Carusone pushed the idea of allowing Lear to work through the budgeting process as an investigation was conducted.
Emrich, however, elbowed that strategy as “selfish,” insisted that his fellow members “put on our big boy pants and move forward” with administrative leave. “Really don’t want to be in this situation … but we are,” he added.
And in the end commissioners voted 4-1 to suspend Lear, with Carusone casting the “no” vote.
Yarborough was named acting city manager. Lear will be paid his $161,000 salary during the investigation. Choices for the outside investigator get decided this week. That task is assigned normally to an attorney with such skills.
Lear reportedly has an ethics clause in his contract, and the city has enacted ordinances prohibiting workplace misconduct. But whether that applies directly to Lear is not clear.
“Obviously an investigation is the direction of the (commission),” Hanks said Wednesday, carefully parsing his words so as not to influence the person performing the investigation. “We’ll see where it goes from there.”
In a social media posting after the meeting, McDowell wrote: “Over the past week I have had multiple conversations with the city attorney about a pending investigation regarding the city manager. Each commissioner had similar conversations, independently. As a commission body, we discussed the fact he is under investigation. Please don’t ask for the details, because I will not disclose anything until the investigation is complete.”
But Lear’s sudden and shocking departure, if at least temporarily, left city hall aghast.
“I want to cry, just cry,” Luke said in the moments before siding with the majority on Tuesday. “It saddens me … because of the progress this city has been making.”
