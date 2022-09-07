NORTH PORT — With COVID-19 dogging book sales and limiting library patrons for nearly two years, the North Port Friends of the Library are looking to rebound.
Friends of the North Port Library nonprofit was established in 1974 when the facility was in a former home at U.S. 41 and Biscayne Drive. The group help the library bring in summer programs, adult and literacy events, equipment and more.
The Friends oversee the bookstore at North Port Public Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, that has generated funds in the past.
“The bookstore is one huge way the Friends of the Library helps the library fund items or programs that aren’t in their budget,” said Kathleen Therrien, interim president of the Friends of the North Port Library.
Therrien said the bookstore was closed for a long time because of COVID-19.
“We had issues getting a book store manager,” she said. “But now we are back and we really could use some new customers. We thank those who have been so loyal over the years.”
The bookstore has hundreds of hard covers and paperbacks selling for pennies on the dollar. Some books are new and others in good condition. There are children’s and adult books, some videos and fiction and nonfiction sections, even magazines.
Therrien said the Friends are still battling issues. While they have money — donated to the library for summer youth programs, the teen room, adult and literacy events — those funds are diminishing.
“We haven’t been able to have a fundraiser in several years,” she said. “We had a raffle — but it only raised about $61, which isn’t enough to do any programs.”
For the summer, the Friends donated $1,886 for library programs, which included a yoga instructor to encourage mental health and self care, a fossil program for children and Funfit encouraging exercise and fitness.
Therrien said there used to be hundreds of members of the North Port Friends of the Library, but that number dwindled to 69. The cost for a one-year membership is $17 or $25 per family.
To help boost membership, the Friends Board of Directors is planning a book sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, members can preview and buy books before the general public. Anyone can join as a member that day.
Therrien is looking for donations of quality books that can be dropped off at the bookstore before the sale and volunteers during the book sale.
During COVID-19, the board also wanted to stay visible in the community, despite the bookstore being closed.
“We really are doing everything we can think of to attract new members and help the library,” Therrien said. “The Friends is now in danger of dissolution due to lack of interest. We believe there’s interest, but people think they need to be invited to help. Well, here’s the invitation. Season is coming and we can have a really successful one.”
Memberships applications or payments can be made during bookstore hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Resources are dwindling and without our volunteers, we will be forced to cut library programming and close the bookstore,” she said. “We’ve worked too hard to dissolve. We need help.”
For more information about the Friends, call 941-861-1315 or email nearykat@hotmail.com
