NORTH PORT — At 70, Mary Jane Hayes joked that she didn’t get to sleep in because she was raising her grandchildren.
The mother of five, grandmother to nine, and great-grandmother of seven was always doing something with one or two of the children in her life.
“She liked being able to go to Disney for a few days and then leave all the crazy traffic and busy life there to come back home,” said her son, John Hayes.
On July 12, Hayes died. She was 78.
Hayes was well known in North Port. She moved to the city with her husband, Michael, in 1977, when the four-laning of U.S. 41 was just beginning.
The couple raised their children here. She worked in real estate for Gene Matthews, who has long been known as “Mr. North Port.”
While working in real estate for nearly 30 years, the couple were foster parents. They began doing it in Pennsylvania, and continued in North Port, eventually adding two adopted daughters — Jane and Phoebe — to their brood of three boys — Mickey, John and Jeff.
The couple was married for 50 years. Michael died in 2014 after a long illness, by then he and Mary Jane adopted Phoebe’s daughter Patience, when she was 2. Mary Jane later adopted Phoebe’s young son, Payton.
“Having young children around has, in a way, been a lifesaver,” Mary Jane told The Daily Sun several years ago while she was playing bingo with her grandchildren in North Port.
She attended the local Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group through Children First of Sarasota County.
Mary Jane and Michael were familiar faces at the group when Patience was 6 months old. Patience didn’t understand adoption. She later called Mary Jane “Nana” and then “Nana Mommy” and later, “Mommy.”
“When I first started going, they told me, ‘A lot of friends your own age won’t want to do things with you anymore,’” Mary Jane said, adding it unfortunately was true.
Hayes liked the speakers at the grandparent meetings who offered mental health resources and what to do if the kids are having problems at school.
“It’s nice to know you have resources,” she said in the interview. “Even if (kids) don’t help us to stay young, they do help us to keep going. I affectionately refer to our grandparents raising grandchildren as ‘grand champions.’ Here they are, they’ve stepped up and are fulfilling a tremendous role for their grandchildren.”
Joan Morgan, a longtime resident and former city commissioner, said Hayes was active in the community for years.
“Not only did she love kids, but she loved North Port,” Morgan said. “One funny story that wasn’t so funny years ago, is about six of our families got together and all gave money to a man who was going to make an investment for us. The problem is he took the money and left. Mary Jane wasn’t so happy. None of us were at the time, but we all got over it. We learned a lesson not to do that again in our little town.”
John Hayes said his mother was cremated and a Mass will be planned at San Pedro Church in North Port, which is minutes away from Mary Jane’s longtime home.
“It will be in the first week in August,” he said. “My mom is definitely missed. She touched so many people’s lives. She was a great lady.”
Tributes to the family for Mary Jane Hayes can be posted at https://bit.ly/3IXbOhx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.