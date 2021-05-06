NORTH PORT — The city's economic guru is retiring after a successful and lengthy career in community planning, business and higher education that included a role in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Pamela “Mel” Thomas had been North Port's Economic Development Division manager since January 2019.
Prior to that she was business development manager with the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
Both agencies promote, retain, and otherwise drive city and county business interests. Thomas has a three-person staff.
“I feel like I'm leaving (Economic Development Division) in a better way,” said Thomas. “I'm going to stand back and watch North Port take off.”
Thomas, 68, was hired in North Port to create a buzz, bring visibility to the city's nine activity centers — downtown-like districts targeting industry — and other projects, said Jason Yarborough, the interim city manager.
Her professional ties to Site Selection magazine, a regarded business publication, brought an extra boost to North Port's profile, he said.
Thomas, he added, “elevated our economic capabilities, is the most positive professional in her field.”
Yarborough is expected to name Thomas's replacement before her May 28 retirement.
In the last year, Thomas commissioned a North Port market feasibility study. That 175-page report by Camoin Associates is a portrait of North Port's viability, its real estate inventory, workforce and infrastructure, as well as its lack of so-called shovel-ready sites to attract big business.
The Camoin study will be the city's blueprint as the population sprints toward 100,000 by 2040. City commissioners had committed more than $12 million in extended water and sewer lines to future business hubs because of the Camoin report.
Thomas in her job brought connections, ideas and experience, Mayor Jill Luke said.
“Mel has made more of an impact than anybody else who walked through those doors,” Luke said, noting her office at City Hall. “She put us on the map.”
Successes in Florida, Thomas said of her 50 years in education, planning, marketing and healthcare, included underwriting Sarasota County rules to ban designer drugs such as bath salts, and observing North Port commissioners signing off on the Camoin proposals.
A simpler enjoyment was college students receiving a diploma. Thomas instructed, was a dean and an administrator in higher education, including her alma mater, Georgia Tech.
“Helping people finding their way,” she said, “that's the highlight, kind of what happened (here) in North Port.”
Thomas and her husband, Dr. Kurt Rachwitz, examine themselves and move forward, she said, adding that “North Port has a path that requires attention to the details in that (Camoin) report. We're not building for today, we're building for tomorrow.”
A replacement search is underway. Her annual salary is $96,565.
