NORTH PORT — Another first for the coronavirus era.
Monday's Memorial Day tribute in North Port was streamed live on the city's Facebook page. The idea of a virtual event was holding tradition but with far fewer participants, said Josh Taylor, the city's communications manager. The event was at North Port's City Green site on City Hall grounds.
“Keep healthy and keep distance,” he had said Friday about Monday's tribute.
Which proved to be mostly true, as those at the morning event distanced themselves, or at least kept isolated in pockets of family or in masks among friends. Motorists circled the event to honor the idea of safety. Taps was bugled once in the morning, then at 3 p.m. The second playing was sent via social media to a New York broadcast company.
Meanwhile, Diana and Nick Trolli stuck American flags on sticks into the wet ground along Sumter Boulevard. The North Port couple — with children serving with the U.S. Navy and Nick himself a Navy veteran — had created a roving tribute to service members, moving the 100 flags from place to place to place since Friday.
Why 100 flags?
“Because that's all we could get,” said Diana Trolli, smiling.
North Port's Monday salute included a flag ceremony by the Imagine School's Young Marines Jordan Algarin and Seth Ward, singing of the National Anthem by North Porter Savannah Brady, remarks and resolutions, a three-volley rifle salute, a bugling of Echo taps, and reading of the poem "In Flanders Fields" by Pat Magee with the American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary.
Pete Lear, North Port's city manager and a former Army soldier who had finished boot camp 31 years ago to the day on Monday, said his military oath to defend and honor America, these decades later, “never ends.”
Locals also honored veterans on Monday at North Port American Legion Post 254. Its members sold pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs, since the post had to cancel the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park. COVID-19 had made things unsafe for some aging veterans.
“Our post isn’t allowed to reopen, but we still need to pay the bills,” said Sam Taylor, North Port American Legion 254 commander, who also delivered City Hall remarks Monday.
How much was collected was not immediately known Monday, but North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke at the American Legion event, posted a photo on social media. You couldn't see the front of the line from where she had snapped the picture.
