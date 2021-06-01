North Port's missing its 'jaws of life'

NORTH PORT — Lost or stolen, North Port is missing an expensive lifesaving tool.
Workers with the city's Fire Rescue Department on a routine inspection reported Tuesday that a hydraulic cutting tool had vanished. The device was aboard a firetruck, among other emergency tools in a storage compartment, spokesperson Josh Taylor said. It was last accounted for on Monday.
“We believe it was in the West Villages-Wellen Park area of North Port at the time” the Genesis Rescue Systems Cutter disappeared, he said. “We would really like to have it back.”
The battery-operated cutter, which is hefty and has a "jaws of life" pincer, extracts those trapped in cars and other tight spots, Taylor said.
It's unclear whether the tool tumbled from a moving truck or was lifted by opportunistic thieves.
Either way, the city needs the device, which costs $12,500.
“It helps save lives,” Taylor added.
If you find or have tips to the device's whereabouts, return it to the closest fire station or contact North Port Fire Rescue Fire at 941-240-8150.
