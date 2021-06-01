North Port's missing its 'jaws of life'

NSjawsoflife060221s

Firefighters practice with the 'jaws of life' during a 2018 training excercise.

 CITY OF NORTH PORT PHOTO

NORTH PORT — Lost or stolen, North Port is missing an expensive lifesaving tool.

Workers with the city's Fire Rescue Department on a routine inspection reported Tuesday that a hydraulic cutting tool had vanished. The device was aboard a firetruck, among other emergency tools in a storage compartment, spokesperson Josh Taylor said. It was last accounted for on Monday.

“We believe it was in the West Villages-Wellen Park area of North Port at the time” the Genesis Rescue Systems Cutter disappeared, he said. “We would really like to have it back.”

This Genesis Rescue Systems Cutter is missing from a North Port Fire Rescue vehicle.

The battery-operated cutter, which is hefty and has a "jaws of life" pincer, extracts those trapped in cars and other tight spots, Taylor said.


It's unclear whether the tool tumbled from a moving truck or was lifted by opportunistic thieves.

Either way, the city needs the device, which costs $12,500. 

“It helps save lives,” Taylor added.

Firefighters practice their dexterity with the 'jaws of life' during a 2020 training excercise.

If you find or have tips to the device's whereabouts, return it to the closest fire station or contact North Port Fire Rescue Fire at 941-240-8150.

