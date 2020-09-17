NORTH PORT — Despite quibbling over what to name the city’s rainy day funds and how much money should be in each, North Port commissioners passed next year’s budget without much debate Thursday night.
The vote was unanimous. That final budget calls for $50 million general fund and $150 million overall. The budget goes into effect Oct. 1.
The evening session ended months of nip-and-tuck budgeting, as the city was impacted by lost revenue due to the coronavirus slashing shared tourism dollars.
North Port also had funding imbalances at its new Aquatic Center, had expected more than $1 million in costs from an expired deal with Sarasota County to manage some city parks.
City commissioners in finalizing North Port’s spending Thursday reduced the millage by a few percentage points, settling at 3.7667 mills for property taxes.
That means a home valued at $200,000 and with a $25,000 homestead exemption will pay $659.17 this year to the city. That does not include taxes levied by other governments, like the Sarasota County School District, Sarasota County government, or regional authorities like the Southwest Florida Water Management District. It also does not include some special assessments.
The rate met the commissioners’ goals of coming in at or below last year’s rate, which was 3.8240 mills, and the difference is about $10 less for a home with the same value.
Vice Mayor Jill Luke, citing the city of Venice’s roughly 4.3 mills, applauded the city for keeping tax rates moderate in comparison.
City Manager Pete Lear cautioning the two communities differ in size, congratulated commissioners for “managing to accomplish a lot … and yet lower (millage rates) again.”
The issue of rainy day reserves arose as commissioners debate what percentage over spending should be set aside in emergencies. Two funds are used for such purposes, one for unexpected expenditures or costs, the other for such events as hurricanes or COVID-19, for instance.
Commissioners settled on a 20% set aside for the one reserve, up to 10% for the disaster relief fund. The debate was over naming and a minimum in the disaster fund.
North Port, commission candidate Jerry Nicastro said, “cannot play games with the safety of the public. We need to get our act together.”
