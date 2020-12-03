NORTH PORT — A nearly 50-year dry spell ends around the time Santa arrives.
North Port’s new Hampton Inn & Suites, or what’s rebranded as Hampton by Hilton, is opening at the Tuscola Commons retail district off Tamiami Trail near Sumter Boulevard.
The four-story project has 100 rooms at $120-$250 per night. Barring coronavirus shutdowns, the high-rise opens Dec. 17.
The franchisee already has bookings into the winter season.
The Hampton Inn is the first such accommodation built in the city since 1973. There’s another upscale hotel platted in the West Villages district near the Atlanta Braves’ baseball complex. A time frame for that, however, wasn’t clear.
The impact of overnight rooms in a community starved for such things is profound, said Mel Thomas, North Port’s Economic Development division manager.
First, she said, feeder businesses and opportunities will tag along; retail, other hospitality and dining, for instance. Second, so-called leakage of tourist dollars into neighboring towns slows as a mid-priced and recognized brand such as Hampton Inn parks itself in North Port.
“And why would we want that?” Thomas asked of allowing cities such as Venice or Port Charlotte to benefit from tourists, business people, family and friends seeking accommodations. “It’s about quality of life. And this opens to the door to bigger opportunities … it’s great.”
As North Port races toward 80,000 residents and homes sprout like cabbage palms, where are work crews, baseball fans, visitors and other North Port guests to stay? That was partly answered when Hampton Inn franchisees started construction in May 2019.
Ownership with Lodgco Hospitality in Mount Pleasant, Mich., contractors, city officials and work crews earlier this year celebrated a “topping out” ceremony. That meant the highest elevation of the $17 million project had been completed.
But the projected September opening hit a COVID-19 snag.
Still, better late than never, said David Roth, president of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Hampton Inn may also hit another sweet spot, as the world emerges from the coronavirus and travel again aims for record numbers. And Southwest Airlines had opened routes in November to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, an expected boost to the region. Plus, Spring Training baseball likely returns as coronavirus vaccines slow that threat.
“Very important,” Roth said of Hampton Inn’s opening. “We’ve needed it for years.”
Lodgco Hospitality CEO Ann Kelly at the topping-out event back in February said North Port appeared on the company’s radar … very suddenly.
The Braves’ stadium was the catalyst, she added. It is the fourth Florida location for Lodgco. The company also owns the newly built Home 2 Suites by Hilton on Albee Road in Nokomis, on the way to Nokomis Beach.
“We are so excited to open a first-class lodging facility in the North Port community,” she said. “This has turned into a really dynamic project for us, being the first hotel to open in the area since the ‘70s, the opening of CoolToday Park and watching this community grow since we first identified this market as the next for us to grow our portfolio.
“We think it is exactly the right product for the market … and we can’t wait to be a part of the community.”
