North Port's 'piano man' heads back to Poland

NORTH PORT — It was like a sauna inside Zyggy Szymczak's mobile home. Aside from his unexplained unplugging of a window air-conditioner, the central air was on the fritz.
Florida muggy inside the turquoise trailer, Szymczak was thinner than usual, his face in wispy patches, as if he shaved with his eyes closed. Visiting friends replugged the window unit and set the thermostat for something tolerable.
But that discomfort was temporary, nothing to what Szymczak had endured. In December he was days from eviction at the Myakka River Park, once a North Port mobile-home resort for blue-collar retirees and snowbirds at South River Road and Tamiami Trail. Volunteers rescued him in the final hours, moved him and his possessions, including a whitewashed piano, to another North Port RV park. The corner parcel at River Road and Tamiami Trail is since abandoned, awaiting a developer. Its remnants, mostly squatters, scattered to the wind.
But Zyggy Szymczak, North Port's “piano man,” is officially exiting town. He will leave Florida on July 15, landing in Poland the following day. Family and others await his return, said Dr. Elizabeth Pulawski, his Sarasota translator and who returns with Szymczak to Warsaw Chopin Airport in two weeks. Pulawski had scheduled a Polish-speaking caregiver in the interim, to make sure the air-conditioning worked, that Zyggy ate his Meals on Wheels dinners — the heat and aging had been disorienting at age 87.
Pulawski had had Zyggy vaccinated and was readying for the trip to Poland, the native country he'd left in the 1980s.
“He tolerated that well,” she said of the coronavirus shot.
Szymczak had lived at Myakka River Park in isolation, his home jammed with items and memories.
He used jugs atop his piano to catch rainwater, the ceiling tiles collapsed by roof leaks. He would smile and bow formally with visitors, ask for help to translate certified mail. It was unanswered eviction notices. He would carefully with a pencil correct the misspelling of his name on each stamped document, mouthing the word “Zyggy” as he completed that task.
His story bounced around social media, eventually the world, where his family in Poland learned of it. Szymczak had left Warsaw around 1984, the goal sending for his family. But that didn't happen. Somehow he ended up in South Florida as a nightclub and concert piano player. Szymczak had performed in Poland in the 1950s and ’60s with a group called the Jolly Boys. The ensemble performed music in the American or Western European style.
Exactly what happened in America, however, may never be known, as Szymczak suffers from a dementia, which garbles his stories, said Justin Willis, who led the volunteer campaign to rescue him. Mixing Polish and English further blurs those facts.
“I think,” Willis said, “he'll be happier in Poland.”
Despite the intense mugginess inside his North Port trailer, Zyggy Szymczak greets visitors shaking hands. After a brief story in Polish, he seats himself at the piano moved by volunteers in the minutes before his last trailer was crushed by a clawing machine. You hear the word “jazz,” and he cleanly plays something light and airy, his fingers nimble as a child's.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.