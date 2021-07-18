NORTH PORT — An hour or so before Zyggy Szymczak heads to Miami for a return flight to Poland, the stories pour out.
The Russians during World War II had confiscated the family home in Lublin. His father was confined, hours from execution, his Russian captors entering his cold cell in the ghostly hours — to taunt, the metal door creeeeaaaking on its hinges.
Other untold stories poured out in the months that Zyggy Szymczak became a sort-of public figure — North Port's “piano man” saved from homelessness by a circle of strangers. They were motivated by nothing but goodwill.
Now, Zyggy Szymczak was going home. He's got stories to tell, understanding this is a final time with new friends, with a translator and caregiver, Janina Migliaccio, another North Porter and first-gen Pole, Erick Dynia.
Others are at the trailer the strangers had purchased, his new home for that past few months. Zyggy's old trailer was destroyed for retail at South River Road and Tamiami Trail. It was at that trailer park squatters and alleged criminals had collected, dispersed like pollen with the park's closing.
Poland is Zyggy's place of origin and where he has family, said Dr. Elizabeth Pulawski, a friend accompanying him there, to get him settled among people he'd not seen in 40 years.
“So far, so good,” said Dynia, whose family had immigrated to Chicago and ended up in North Port. “He's a gentleman to everybody. It's sad to lose him, yes.”
While most of Zyggy's stories in rapid-fire Polish, translated by Dynia and Migliaccio, are dark, some aren't, prompting him to smile, dip his head to watch you over the two pairs of eyeglasses resting on his nose. He's got another pair in his shirt pocket.
And finally when it's time, luggage stacked outside the turquoise trailer on U.S. 41, Zyggy must seat himself at his piano, salvaged from who knew where. It's his way to say hello and good-bye.
His slender fingers strike the pleasing notes of “As Time Goes By” from the film "Casablanca." As if by magic, you're seeing a fresh Zyggy, an 87-year-old kid minus the creeping dementia or terrible trauma of sudden displacement, pictures of Pope John Paul II and his stuff crushed inside an old tin trailer.
“He plays the piano,” Pulawski says. “He's himself.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
