NORTH PORT — Stella Derby owned Modern Beauty Hair Salon in North Port for 45 years.
She was approached 20 years ago by the U.S. Postal Service about becoming a franchise office when the post office on Tamiami Trail in North Port closed to the public.
"They told me I was one of four locations they were looking into and they were accepting bids," Derby said. "I didn't think I would get chosen, because I didn't have much space in the old building, but they chose me."
Derby sold the former building in December, and opened a new post office just down the road a few weeks ago.
"Modern Beauty and the post office has been a staple in the community for years," said Brad Hedges, manager of the North Port distribution center post office at 13611 Tamiami Trail. "A lot of the public does not know that Stella has opened back up and I think people would be interested, and be happy to learn she is back."
Inside the office, is a collectables "buy-sell-trade" store run by Cliff Van Gordon.
"We carry a variety of items including vinyl records, baseball cards, games and other things that are hard to find," Van Gordon said.
Along with that, any service that you could find at a post office branch is available.
"We are like a contractor for USPS," Derby said. "We have regular customers who come from Venice because they like our service — and we appreciate them — we love our customers and treat them as if they are family. And the post offices in North Port and Venice both have backed up our move 100% — they've been so supportive."
For those who need a haircut, Derby is providing salon services at Classic Hair, 13009 Tamiami Trail, North Port two days a week. For more information, call 941-426-8111.
The U.S. Postal Service contractor and Sport Cards Buy-Sell-Trade is at 13325 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
