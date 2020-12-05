NORTH PORT — Right as America retreated, North Port raced ahead.
The time was 2018, as China had stopped taking imported recyclables, the “National Sword” policy that ended the business of accepting the world's junk.
China’s plastic imports dropped to near nothing, which shifted the process. Recycled aluminum and glass were less affected by the ban, according to tracking research.
Still, as other American towns landfilled their plastic and cardboard because it was cheaper, North Port went the other way, said Frank Lama, the city's Solid Waste division manager.
It built a recycling depot off Pan American Boulevard, hired a Parks & Recreation worker to run it and started pushing 600 tons per month in recycling to a Sarasota County processor. The $102 per ton cost got shaved to $37 with rebates for providing clean and separated materials.
North Port is now bundling commercial cardboard for selling to a Port Charlotte processor. And the city plans to build a yard-waste transfer station, bundle tons of fronds and landscape debris, and ship it out for huge cost savings. It will continue to hire private debris contractors in citywide storms, however, but closely eyeball that process to keep expenses in check.
North Port invested about $365,000 in equipment, a huge sorting enclosure and labor in the recycling program. But it had cost the city $917,000 to collect and haul unrefined recycling to a Sarasota County processor the previous year — instant bonus, Lama said.
“We were always looking to save,” he said, “always looking to the future.”
Moving our garbage and storing it somewhere is a huge undertaking. The U.S. waste and recycling industry generated some $75 billion in revenue in 2018, according to estimates. About 30% of collected waste was for recycling.
North Port Solid Waste, for example, has 40 or so workers, dozens of trucks and pieces of equipment. Tires alone run the division $250,000 a year. The parent agency, North Port's Department of Public Works, has a $42 million budget and some 170 workers. Workers once lugged blue containers of recycled stuff, separated items in two sides of the truck, repeated that hundreds of times a day.
The process now is mostly automated, Lama said.
“Non-stop, never stop,” he said, smiling and flexing muscles from the days of heavy lifting.
The department's recycling and refuse trucks are also equipped with cameras and tracking devices to monitor speed and efficiency. You imagine a grinding, diesel-belching army of trucks and drivers working 104 square miles of roads, five days a week; hundreds of tons of waste and recyclables each month.
At North Port's Recycling Center on Pan American Boulevard, Solid Waste Assistant Christopher Gilson awaits the stuff recycling drivers each day collect. That's about 600 tons a month, another 300 tons in commercial cardboard. He hunts for soiled boxes and bottles and cans, as processors won't accept such things.
So pizza boxes, for example, that have crusted cheese or sauce on the lid, he must shred — the clean half recycled, the other landfilled.
But the contamination rate is only about 19%, so he's mostly eyeballing mountains of waste.
Gilson also sorts what Lama called “wish recycling,” stuff like clothes, sneakers, toys and construction debris people shove in recycling bins.
Gilson uses his front-end loader to stuff truck trailers with clean recycling debris. Processors will convert that to reusable materials.
North Port Public Outreach Coordinator Michael Fear drums the idea of responsible recycling, using social media, the city's website and public events. Scrape the cheese, wash the pickle jars, he said, and work to end “wish recycling.”
North Port runs a Garbage Man Day too, partly to instruct but also to have city officials ride along on mock runs to understand the workload.
The North Port recycling program, Mayor Jill Luke said, is “innovative and shows North Port as a leader. It's what's good for the earth … and you see other cities looking at what we've done.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.