NORTH PORT — With every obstacle behind it, the former Sabal Trace Golf & Country Club is months away from its new profile, the property’s developer said on Thursday.
At completion, the now rebadged Central Parc of North Port will be imposing: 500 homes, 400 assisted-living quarters, 20 acres of commercial/retail, likely including big chains such as a Starbucks.
And the property at its western entryway will have a traffic bridge feeding into the Tuscola Commons retail district — a Hampton Inn & Suites opens there Thursday — and to North Port’s Tamiami Trail corridor.
The entryway will be grand, with a clocktower and other flourishes heralding the 207-acre development and its greenspaces, said Mark Gerenger, whose Tampa-based GNP Development is preparing the parcel for yet-named homebuilders.
All told, some $150 million or more of costs and investment will spring up from Sabal Trace’s once groomed — now scraggly — fairways, said Gerenger, who expected to be “heavily into construction by mid-year (2021).”
No commercial project is a cake walk, but the former Sabal Trace Golf & Country Club was more than Gerenger and his partners had pictured, he said Thursday. First there were legal tangles when the property reverted to the bank. A condo project slated to replace Sabal Trace was flushed away, as well. The golf course ultimately closed in 2015.
Gerenger and his Boca Raton-based partners, or Sabal Trace Development LLC, bought the property at auction for a reported $1.5 million. Then there were zoning changes and public hearings, some contentious; the parcel is encircled by existing homes. New housing and retail will have a 70-foot buffer with trees.
And a final obstacle in the phased development was remediation. North Port’s City Commission in November approved a resolution to have the parcel declared as a Brownfield Site, a federal designation for “real and perceived” ground contaminants. That means the first phase requires clearing soil from the property and replacing it with clean fill, Gerenger said.
In act of neighborliness, Gerenger added, his firm regularly mowed the parcel.
Sabal Trace for a time will keep its fairway contours and flat surfaces of once manicured greens. Its remaining human remnants are a welcoming sign bracketed by cabbage palms that promises “championship golf & restaurant,” and an empty parking lot where golfers since the 1970s had come and gone with the warm sun.
