NORTH PORT — The city in September resumes its Safe @ Home Series.
In its second year, the program addresses boating safety, first aid/CPR, fire prevention and avoiding pool dangers. The four sessions are at the North Port Aquatic Center and the nearby Morgan Family Community Center. It's free and covers all ages.
Return of the Safe @ Home Series comes amid the city reporting more than $1 million in revenue at the aquatic center. In part, a Parks & Recreation division spokesperson said, it's because of expanded programs such as the Safe @ Home Series.
The city has pages of other programs, from summer camps, kayak safety, water aerobics and sports, to helping small kids socialize themselves. North Port also has people/dog parks and is building a disc golf course on North Port Boulevard. The division has an approximate $6 million budget.
“Keep themselves a little safer,” division spokesperson Laura Ansel said of locals seeking learning experiences.
The Safe @ Home Series runs 6-7 p.m., starts with a boat safety session on Sept. 14. That's at the aquatic center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. An introduction to first aid/CPR is Oct. 12 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. North Port Fire Rescue and the Parks & Recreation division on Nov. 9 are at the Morgan Center to talk about home fire prevention. Things conclude Dec. 14 at the aquatic center with a class about home pool safety.
Ansel had enrolled her 15-year-old daughter in a North Port babysitting certification class. The two-day course was about first-aid instruction and tips on managing small kids.
“It was great for her … and I felt safer,” Ansel said.
