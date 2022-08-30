North Port Aquatic Center

North Port’s Aquatic Center hosts a safety series starting next month.

 SUN File PHOTO

NORTH PORT — The city in September resumes its Safe @ Home Series.

In its second year, the program addresses boating safety, first aid/CPR, fire prevention and avoiding pool dangers. The four sessions are at the North Port Aquatic Center and the nearby Morgan Family Community Center. It's free and covers all ages.


