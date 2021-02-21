NORTH PORT — Construction at The Gallery senior living facility in North Port is moving forward at a fast pace.
The facility, going up now at 1322 N. Main St., near City Hall and the intersection of Sumter and Price boulevards, is expected to open during the summer of 2021.
The new residential development will offer independent living, memory care and assisted living.
The independent living cottages feature conveniences like a housekeeping service, trash disposal, a medical alert system and 24-hour on-site staff. Memory care staff are specialized in all phases of dementia. There is an interactive art and sensory room, a music program and a specially designed learning program.
"We are utilizing the latest technology in our community to provide seniors and their families access into the amazing community life at The Gallery," said Kimberly Schnitz, spokesperson for Civitas Senior Living, developer of the community.
Assisted living options will offer 24-hour care services in private, pet-friendly apartments. All residents will have access to a fitness center, a theater and an outdoor pool.
Special programs like "Dementia Live, "Ageless Grace" and "Sagely" — automated tools that assist families to check on their loved ones — will be offered at the center.
Schnitz said the company chose North Port for its newest project due to an identified need to serve seniors in the city.
"Additionally, the campus is located near the fire station, police station and post office in North Port," Schnitz said. "We felt there is a need for convenient passionate care options in the North Port area."
Why is it named The Gallery?
"We have commissioned one of the best artist and sculptors in central Florida to create public art that will be part of the design for the community," Schnitz said.
"The design will be a more modern, minimalist take on senior living with an artful approach. The city of North Port requested art work or funding donated to an art studio in the city. Our campus will have five distinct artwork pieces from MGA Sculpture Studio in St. Petersburg, with one of the sculptures being a piece unique, meaning only one of the pieces will ever be commissioned. Interior design will also feature amenities inspired by local art."
OZ Architecture is managing the project along with CORE Construction. For more information, visit www.coreconstruction.com and www.thegallerynorthport.com.
