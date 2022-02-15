NORTH PORT — The city has its project wish list. Now it's up to Sarasota County voters to renew a funding source.
North Port commissioners on Tuesday made that list of what they'd like fixed, bought or upgraded should countywide voters extend a surtax first approved in 1989. The last cycle expires this November. It is 1% added countywide to the state’s 6% sales tax, bringing millions to Sarasota County schools, Sarasota County, and the cities of North Port, Venice and Sarasota.
It's pitched as outsiders or tourists contributing a portion of the surtax.
North Port's share of the renewed surtax through 2039 would bring $300 million, or about $20 million a year. North Port's spending budget in 2020-21 was nearly $200 million.
North Port had used its surtax in shared costs to build the $140 million Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park complex, for instance, or about $5 million. Sarasota County spent another $21 million; Florida tossed in $20 million. A private firm in North Port added another $5 million.
Mattamy Homes is the principal builder in Wellen Park, where the stadium sits. It was estimated the team would add some $1.7 billion in regional benefits over its 30-year lease, according to reports. The team this season won the World Series, however, which would boost that figure, should baseball owners settle this spring's player lockout.
Tuesday's surtax list was batted around among the five commissioners. But it was mostly agreed that widening Price Boulevard and upgrading the city's flood control system were priorities, both big-ticket items.
It was also agreed that surtax cash for a city hall annex in Wellen Park was needed, along with a regional park on River Road, new welcoming signs and some beautification along Tamiami Trail.
There was disagreement on surtax funds offsetting the costs of new affordable housing construction, however; buy land to reduce developer costs, for instance.
The Wellen Park annex, parks, signs and U.S. 41 facelifts would be funded by un-allocated surtax cash, or nearly $6 million, commissioners decided.
Affordable housing is a “big topic” that should be handled “in a holistic way,” Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon said in voting against surtaxes for land purchases. “And this is not it.”
The city sends its Surtax IV wishlist to Sarasota County, which disburses the cash. How North Port spends its share, however, is up to the community, as exampled by the Atlanta Braves project, Mayor Pete Emrich said.
“Nothing is written in stone,” he said. “Everything is adjustable.”
The next statewide election date is Nov. 8.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.