NORTH PORT — Mel Thomas will delay retirement.
North Port's economic guru this month had announced leaving the city, retiring after a successful and lengthy career in community planning that included a role with the U.S. Olympic Games. She has been North Port's Economic Development Division manager since January 2019.
Prior to that she was business development manager with the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County.
Retirement was to be effective May 28. But Thomas has put those plans on indefinite hold, she said Monday.
City spokesperson Josh Taylor said: “Any amount of time we have with Mel, that's good news.”
Thomas, 68, will co-headline the city's annual Real Estate Summit on Friday at City Hall. The event is live and also broadcasts on the city's social media platform.
Thomas in the last year commissioned a North Port market feasibility study. That 175-page report by Camoin Associates is a portrait of North Port's viability, its real estate inventory, workforce and infrastructure, its lack of so-called shovel-ready sites to attract big business.
The Camoin study will be the city's blueprint as the population sprints toward 100,000 by 2040.
Thomas in her job brought connections, ideas and experience, Mayor Jill Luke had said.
“She put us on the map.”
