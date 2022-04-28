NORTH PORT — Save a tree today, and we'll all breathe a little easier.
That's what Alice White, founder of People for Trees, said when she started the nonprofit organization 25 years ago.
White is organizing North Port's 24th annual Tree Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Port City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
"Florida has a very diverse landscape and we need to accommodate our wildlife with different types of trees," White said.
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees, ranging from 4 to 8 feet tall, will be for sale for $15 each. They include sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry.
White, who is also a North Port city commissioner, will be giving informational “Tree Walk and Talks” about all of the native trees with attendees at the event.
"I do guided tours and talk about each kind of tree and explain how to best care for each one," White said.
There will also be a table set up called “Ask the Arborist” where people can get answers to their questions about planting and caring for trees.
"We’re going to have certified arborist Steve Grant from Green Topps Landscaping on site to advise how to properly prune trees," White said.
Another favorite feature of the tree fair is where kids can take the "Tree Pledge," in which they promise to take care of a small sapling.
"We are giving away 1-gallon trees to kids who take a pledge to promise they will care for the tree by giving it enough water and sun," White said.
Other groups will be on hand, including The Peace River Wildlife Center and the North Port Conservancy Group, to share information about their missions.
"Florida master gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to advise on what kind of trees would work best for your yard, and they’ll share information about Florida-friendly gardening,” White said.
There will be music and several food trucks at the family friendly event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.