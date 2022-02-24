NORTH PORT — It was similar to 1941 all over again, the German army bombing Kiev, the capitol of Ukraine.
Thousands would die, that country dragged into years of conflict.
“And it's 2022 … the Russians starting to bomb,” said Viktor Antipov, senior pastor at the House of Mercy in North Port, a non-denominational church of a hundred or so members. “People can't believe, really.”
North Port's large Ukrainian community Thursday braced for more devastation as the Russian military and its proxies attacked Europe's largest nation by size.
Antipov was in communication with others in his home country throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.
Ukrainian military bases were attacked, explosions reverberating for miles outward, he said. Then ground troops rolled across the border, friends relayed, some fleeing Kyiv, formerly known as Kiev, while others are sheltering in basements.
“My question is who's going to stop (Russian president Vladimir) Putin?” Antipov asked. “It may be really, really bad … for all countries, not just Ukraine.”
Since the 1950s and '60s, many Eastern Europeans, especially Ukrainians, have settled in and around North Port, drawn originally by the international reputation of Warm Mineral Springs. The community has built churches and community centers and kept connections with their homeland and each other.
North Port's Ukrainians had planned a rally Thursday, likely at North Port City Hall, he said.
“People are praying and hoping,” he said. “But you never know what a dictator has in mind. It's really sad.”
