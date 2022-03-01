NORTH PORT — Members of North Port’s branch of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America gathered Tuesday at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious & Cultural Center.
It’s their first official meeting since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to attack Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the invasion that has been playing out ever since.
The women in the league spent much of Tuesday’s meeting planning ways they could help the people of Ukraine.
“We need to help them,” said Bohdana Puzyk, president of Branch 56 of the UNWLA.
Following the regular agenda items, the group discussed ways they could raise funds. They talked about bake sales, yard sales and pancake breakfasts.
“I’ve received many, many emails and phone calls from people,” Puzyk said. “The community wants to help.”
Sisters Olena and Lieda Boyko are hosting a yard sale at their home at 4439 McCullough St. in Port Charlotte. It’s set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All donations or items to sell are appreciated.
“Our family was very prominent in Ukraine,” Olena said. “We built a library between Lviv and Kyiv — but now we don’t even know if it’s still there.”
Some of the women shared stories about their families in Ukraine; some fled the country, some tried but could not make it out.
“They are stuck there with their babies,” Lidia Allous said. “What are they supposed to do?”
Allous added that it’s almost impossible to cross the border at this time.
“The Polish people have been very generous,” she said. “They are well organized. They have food and tents set up with information on where to go. Schools are accepting refugees and orphans.”
Puzyk said those who wish to donate can drop off checks at the church, and the UNWLA will send the money to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee Inc. (UUARC) and the Ukrainian Catholic Relief fund. To donate online, visit www.uuarc.org.
For more information on how to help, visit the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America www.unwla.org.
Razom is a nonprofit Ukrainian-American human rights organization established to support the people of Ukraine in their pursuit of a democratic society with dignity, justice and civil rights for all. Go to https://razomforukraine.org to learn more.
