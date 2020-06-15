Residents of West Villages are asking the Sarasota County School Board to pull an agenda item that would exchange land for future school sites in the group of subdivisions if approved.
According to an agreement on the agenda for today’s meeting, the district owns a future school site in West Villages, intended to be used by elementary and middle school students. However, the agreement would exchange that site, which is across from Cool Today Park and near Tamiami Trail, for a new site that will be adjacent to a future high school site the district intends to purchase. The new site would be off an extension of Manasota Key Road on the western side of the West Villages development, closer to State Road 776.
The agreement provides for the exchange of the primary school site and the purchase of the high school property. Both sites will average approximately 130 acres and cost $10.2 million.
West Villages resident John Meisel wrote to the School Board and asked that the item be removed from the agenda.
He told the board the residents had purchased their homes with the understanding that an elementary school and possibly middle school were going to be built where the current site is, close to the subdivisions inside West Villages that are being developed.
“This was attractive to us as the community continues to grow and we could have our own school that was centrally located,” he wrote.
Meisel added that the residents purchased the current school site with their community development district funds. He feels that there has been a lack of transparency from the developer and the West Villages Improvement District, to which residents pay annual dues.
“As such, [we] should have a voice in any transaction that occurs,” Meisel wrote.
At a recent North Port City Commission, an ordinance that changes the Village Index Map was scheduled to be a part of the agenda. However, after hearing from Meisel and other West Villages residents, the commissioners agreed to move the hearing to their meeting on July 2.
The current school site was sold to West Villages Improvement District in June 2016, by Manasota Beach Ranchlands LLP for $4.95 million, Meisel explained in his email to the board.
The purchase was funded using unit 1 Bond funds, which every resident of West Villages is obligated to pay with their annual CDD payments.
Meisel has a 4-year-old grandson, who he had hoped would attend the school in West Villages. Now, he said, he supposes the boy will attend Taylor Ranch Elementary School for voluntary pre-kindergarten and then kindergarten.
“That just means it’ll be a longer commute every day,” he said.
According to the agreement, the funds for the land purchase that is part of the swap agreement will come from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 capital budgets.
School board member Eric Robinson forwarded Meisel’s email to the board chair Caroline Zucker on Monday morning, asking that the item to be pulled from the agenda. Robinson later said it was too late to pull the item.
The agreement will be voted on under new business, item 54, during Tuesday’s virtual board meeting scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
The public has the opportunity to email any public comments to the board prior to the meeting. However, the window for emails to be part of the comments is closed an hour before the meeting begins. Public comments are not read aloud during the meetings, but are included in the minutes on the district’s website at a later time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.