Not-so-spooky night at North Port City Green Sun photos by Monica Amaya Oct 30, 2021 Oct 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Six-year-olds Cole Pryce, Ivanna Fountain and Alex Cooks pose for a picture. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Aubrey Clark, 8, as Hermione from the Harry Potter series. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA The Police Force Brotherhood: Noah, 4, and Olive, 5, Winiarzzyk. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Bailey Bashford,10, and little brother Dylan, 5, enjoy the event on Friday afternoon. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Hudson Puckett, 1. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA About 5,000 trick-or-treaters are welcomed by members of the Parks and Rec program to the event on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA “To infinity and beyond...” Jaxton Nilson, 3. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Julia Remonde, 2, as Minnie Mouse. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA The Fowler family came together as Inuyasha Anime. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — Hundreds of families attended Friday Night’s Trick-or-Treat at North Port City Center.The annual event was held outdoors on the City Center Green, where employees from various city departments set up areas for children in costume to visit and collect treats.Sun photos by Monica Amaya Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Despite protests, North Port OKs new subdivision Items possibly tied to Brian Laundrie go to the FBI Dunkin' Donuts coming to Gulf Cove Off course? What's happening at Charlotte Harbor National? World Series excitement builds at North Port's CoolToday Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Despite protests, North Port OKs new subdivision Items possibly tied to Brian Laundrie go to the FBI Dunkin' Donuts coming to Gulf Cove Off course? What's happening at Charlotte Harbor National? World Series excitement builds at North Port's CoolToday Park Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.