Scott McGrail of Do Some Donuts food truck gives Liz Storino, of Heron Creek Middle School, her doughnuts Friday at a Hearts for Schools and MakingFlDreams event in North Port.

NORTH PORT — As the smell of dessert permeated through the air, Heather Jorge received lots of hugs from Heron Creek Middle School staffers.

Jorge, 41, a Keller Williams Realtor, launched Hearts for School, a new nonprofit to help sponsor breakfast, snacks, lunch or a food truck.


Heather Jorge, who launched the Hearts for School Foundation, receives a hug from Raul Quinones, a longtime Heron Creek Middle School teacher.
Heather Jorge, a former Heron Creek Middle School teacher and now a Realtor, launched the Hearts for Schools program to help businesses recognize teachers and school staff.

