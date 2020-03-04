Police lights
NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department traffic unit is seeking help with information related to a serious crash that happened after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

According to a post made by the NPPD, the traffic unit is looking to speak to the driver of a white vehicle that may have been involved or witnessed the crash.

The crash occurred on Price Boulevard, near Salford Boulevard.

According to the original NPPD report, a black four door Pontiac was westbound on West Price, from Cranberry when the Pontiac lost control in the 3600 block of West Price Boulevard, police reported.

The vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding westbound on the sidewalk.

The vehicle officers are looking for has been described as possibly a white Scion XB that regularly travels that route.

Officers are asking that anyone with information to contact traffic homicide investigator Greg Pierce at GPierce@northportpd.com.

Tips can be sent anonymously through the “North RePort” app by hitting the “Police Tips” button.

