Firefighters arrived at a home on the 3800 block Ulman Avenue where a single-story home was on fire early Monday morning.
Flames were going through the roof when North Port firefighters arrived at this home on the 3800 block of Ulman Avenue early Monday.
The home on the 3800 block of Ulman Avenue was severely damaged by fire early Monday. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, however two dogs died as a result.
The North Port Fire Department was called to this home on the 3800 block Ulman Avenue at 2:06 a.m. Monday for a fire. Firefighters got two dogs out of the home, but neither survived.
House Fire 3800 block Ulman Ave. Aug. 7, 2023
NORTH PORT — Two dogs were killed in a house fire in a North Port overnight fire, officials reported Monday morning.
At 2:06 a.m. Monday, the North Port Fire Department was called to the 3800 block of Ulman Avenue where a single-story home was on fire.
