Larry Phelps (’10) shoots while defensive players Marcus Moleon (’20), Yardley Faudoas, (’20), and Steve Pierre-Louis (’14) try and take possession during the recent alumni basketball game held at NPHS.
Select alumni basketball players and business sponsors pose with Allen’s Memorial Scholarship Foundation recipients, Jose Santiago, former Bobcat varsity basketball player and Jeremy Duque, former NPHS track and cross country athlete during a recent game held July 29.
Jerome Pittman (’14) tries and steals the ball from Ishmyle Ortiz (’19). The Legends won 50-45 during game 1.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Tyler O’Boyle (’17) aims for the basket. The All-Stars won at the buzzer 90-89 against the Legends during game 3.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Mike Bennett (’05) and Trevor Dean (’11) try and grab the ball and block Larry Phelps (’10) from scoring during a recent alumni basketball game held at NPHS.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Gene Oliver (’17) jumps for the basket during the recent memorial game honoring the late basketball coach, Curt Allen, and his wife, Debbie, who passed away in 2022.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Morgan Crowell (’11) tries to shoot for the basket while fellow players attempt to block.
The All-Stars won game 2, 33-17.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Malek Barber (’15) goes for the basket while fellow players Matt Davis (’14), Geoffrey Gilot (’08) and Larry Taylor (’12) prepare for the rebound.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Dominic Babut (’17) goes for the basket during the Allen’s alumni basketball game held recently at NPHS.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TYLER GIBSON
Devon Allen (’18) watches the basket as Max Wilbur (’10) and Larry Taylor (’12) prepare for a rebound during the 2nd annual Allen’s Alumni basketball game held at North Port High School on July 29.
NORTH PORT — North Port High School's gym, known as The Cage, came alive Saturday as former athletes representing nearly every year in the school's history came together for some hoops.
The second Allen’s Alumni Basketball Game was another success, by all accounts. Begun in 2022, the benefit commemorates the school's former economics teacher Curt Allen and his wife, Debbie Allen, who have both died in recent years.
