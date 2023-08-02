NORTH PORT — North Port High School's gym, known as The Cage, came alive Saturday as former athletes representing nearly every year in the school's history came together for some hoops.

The second Allen’s Alumni Basketball Game was another success, by all accounts. Begun in 2022, the benefit commemorates the school's former economics teacher Curt Allen and his wife, Debbie Allen, who have both died in recent years.


   
