NPHS wrestling team plans cornhole tournament

NORTH PORT — Want to play some competitive games of cornhole and help out a local sports team at the same time?
The North Port High School wrestling team has planned a benefit cornhole tournament for Saturday, July 31. It will start at 9 a.m. at the North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The cost is $50 per team of two players and organizers are hoping to get 32 competing teams.
All proceeds will benefit the wrestlers.
“The kids will be using the funds to help pay for warmup suits, travel for tournaments and possible wrestling camps,” said Nicole Nappi, an organizer of the event. “We’re also looking for vendors. The vendor fee is $25 per spot and we ask that they’d bring their own tent and table.”
Modern Woodmen of America insurance company is matching the funds raised up to a certain amount.
“We’ll also have concessions and raffles,” Nappi said. “The cornhole winners will get cash prizes. These kids are so hard-working. Many volunteer with Move Mountains Inc., and some others volunteer helping to coach our youth wrestlers.”
Wrestling tournaments can cost around $300, according to coach Eugene Hill.
“If we have 20 of those a year, that’s more than $5,000 just for tournament fees.”
To register for the July 31 cornhole fundraiser, contact Nicole Nappi via email at nicolenappiatmovemountains@gmail.com.
The wrestlers are also available this summer to help with chores like yard work or lawn work, moving heavy items or other odd jobs around the house. The program is called “Rent a Wrestler.”
“They’ll come to your home and work for you in order to raise money,” said coach Eugene Hill. “We will accept whatever donation the person wishes to contribute.”
For more information on how to rent a wrestler, contact coach Hill at 708-227-5198.
