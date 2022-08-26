John Stanford

John Stanford faces felony charges, accused of traveling to North Port to meet a 14-year-old on multiple occasions.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD

NORTH PORT — A Lakeland man faces felony charges, accused of traveling to North Port to meet a 14-year-old on multiple occasions, police reported Friday.

John Stafford, 25, was taken into custody this week with help from the Lakeland Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, North Port police reported on social media.

