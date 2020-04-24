NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department is seeking information Thursday night at East Price Boulevard and Kaba Street that injured a local man.
North Port resident Alpha Mugabo, 24, crossed Price and into the path of a vehicle. He was struck in the eastbound lane. Mugabo was transported to an area hospital via helicopter and is listed in critical condition Friday afternoon.
The car involved was a 2003 silver Toyota Camry, driven by Kelsey Pratt, 22, of North Port.
The North Port Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Officers reported there is no reason to believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
After he crash, East Price Boulevard was closed for several hours as officers investigated and then the vehicles and debris were removed.
The police department is asking anyone who may have witness the crash to contact Private First Class Carter at WCarter@northportpd.com.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.