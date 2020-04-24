NPPD

North Port Police are looking for information about a crash that happened Thursday night on East Price Boulevard and Kaba Street.

NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department is seeking information Thursday night at East Price Boulevard and Kaba Street that injured a local man.

North Port resident Alpha Mugabo, 24, crossed Price and into the path of a vehicle. He was struck in the eastbound lane. Mugabo was transported to an area hospital via helicopter and is listed in critical condition Friday afternoon.

The car involved was a 2003 silver Toyota Camry, driven by Kelsey Pratt, 22, of North Port.

The North Port Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Officers reported there is no reason to believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

After he crash, East Price Boulevard was closed for several hours as officers investigated and then the vehicles and debris were removed.

The police department is asking anyone who may have witness the crash to contact Private First Class Carter at WCarter@northportpd.com.

