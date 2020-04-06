James W. Nunn

NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department announced that James W. Nunn, reported missing over the weekend, was safe at home on Monday.

Earlier Monday, police said Nunn may have left the area.

Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city of North Port, said a friend told officers they spoke with Nunn over the phone.

The police department reported Nunn was last heard from around 5 p.m. Saturday. He left his home around noon to go fishing near the bridge on Tamiami Trail between Pan American Boulevard, and Bolander Terrace.

Nunn’s family told officers it is not common for him not to leave and then not return home by sunset.

In an unrelated case, Christopher Andrew Stewart Murray, 72, was found dead Saturday after he left to go fishing at the bank of the lake near the 13000 block of Tantino Drive.

Taylor told the Sun the death appears to be of natural causes while fishing, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm.

