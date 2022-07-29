Alice White

White

 photo provided

NORTH PORT — The rules for applying lawn fertilizers could change in North Port.

North Port would limit the fertilizing season from June 1-Sept. 30 to April 1 or May 1 through Sept. 30, or 30-60 days sooner, if members of the City Commission have their say.


Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments