NORTH PORT — The rules for applying lawn fertilizers could change in North Port.
North Port would limit the fertilizing season from June 1-Sept. 30 to April 1 or May 1 through Sept. 30, or 30-60 days sooner, if members of the City Commission have their say.
Florida’s earlier rain and coinciding large algae blooms in city waterways had changed things, said Commissioner Alice White.
White has been previously named the city’s Tree Lady and is a vocal environmental advocate.
North Port is also working on long-term septic-to-city sewer conversions.
The fertilizer issue arose in this week’s City Commission hearing, with members asking city administrators to return with a revised “City of North Port Fertilizer and Landscape Management Ordinance.”
North Port’s new rules would override Florida’s June 1-Sept. 30 ban. A city can widen the ban, according to Florida-Friendly Fertilizer Use on Urban Landscapes’ statutes.
North Port will likely change its season from April 1 or May 1, depending on legal opinions.
More North Port housing, green lawns and irrigation — along with septic seepage — is running off into waterways, White said.
“Eventually (it) goes into the Gulf (of Mexico),” White said. “The goal is to reduce that.”
Neighbors in North Port in May had complained of a lime-green color in a local drainage canal. That accelerated the process, Commissioner Debbie McDowell said.
“It looked radioactive,” McDowell said.
She said state health authorities sampling the waters deemed the cause as a nitrogen-rich algae bloom caused by washed fertilizer. A lush-lawned neighbor at that spot along the canal had fertilized in May before the June 1 cut-off, it was learned.
Rain and irrigation had washed the lawn clean.
Florida has adopted nine principles in its Florida-Friendly playbook in recent years. Among those is fertilizing “appropriately,” or that “improper fertilization can damage plants and the environment.”
North Port adopted that playbook in 2007.
Along with limiting fertilizer, White pushes natural landscaping. She teaches such workshops and plants groundcover wherever possible, including the North Port Art Center in a volunteer planting on Monday.
“You can mow it, it comes back,” she said of ground-cover such as sunshine mimosa. “I had grass at my house. But I said the heck with this.”
Natural ground-cover, she added, “is far less maintenance, far less money.”
Commissioners have August recess and expected a revised ordinance upon their return, McDowell and White said.
