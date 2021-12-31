A Sabal Trace man is in trouble with that North Port community's Homeowners Association for placing a thin blue line flag in his garage. Dan Tapper and his neighbors plan a Jan. 9 tribute to local law enforcement officers.
A Sabal Trace homeowner was permitted to display his yard-art mermaid. A fine imposed by the Homeowners Association was forgiven.
NORTH PORT — North Port's Sabal Trace community celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9.
A driveway barbecue and a police welcoming highlight the event starting at noon.
But for some in that gated community, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a sort of counter-protest, as its Homeowners Association wouldn't allow locals to display a thin blue line flag, which for some is a pro law enforcement statement.
The HOA had also banned certain yard ornaments, college flags and other types of items.
However, some deem the black-and-white flag with a single blue stripe in it as offensive, a symbol against political correctness.
Towns in the fallout from the Black Lives Matter movement, in fact, outright banned the thin blue line flag, some police agencies telling its officers to ditch the pin on their uniforms, in some cases.
Sabal Trace's Dan Tapper had received notices to remove his thin blue line flag outside the house. Though it hung there for years, he said, new HOA rules in September changed things. A retired police lieutenant, he resisted, as had others. Not wishing to pay an HOA fine, Tapper instead moved his flag inside the garage.
Again, he said, a removal notice showed up. So he walked the flag next door to Jim Hackel's house. Sure enough, a tart removal letter appeared within 12 hours.
The pair, both retired from the same Illinois sheriff's office, decided enough, and will stage a driveway party on Jan. 9. It's a statement, he said.
“This is ridiculous,” Tapper said. “Why would they do that to us?”
Sabal Trace, a tidy community of some 188 homes, had fallen in line with Florida's flag display rules, social director Lisa Nason said, which allow portable American, state of Florida, military or POW/MIA flags. Anything else is up to an HOA governing board.
That Jan. 9 appreciation event, she said, had the entire community's support.
First-responders, she added, had “been through a lot this year.”
Hackel, however, said Sabal Trace's rules went too far: One homeowner was ticketed by the HOA for a yard statue, he said. After the intervention from a compliance committee, that mermaid went back on the lawn, though.
“They decided out of the clear blue to change the rules," he said. "And we didn't want to budge one way or another.”
The National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at Sabal Trace is at 3873 and 3881 Fairway Drive on Jan. 9.
