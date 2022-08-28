Shooting

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tarawa Drive.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SARASOTA - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a domestic battery suspect Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Public Safety Communications Center received a call at 9:06 a.m. reporting a man threatening a woman with a gun.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments