NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department traffic unit is seeking help with information related to a serious crash that happened after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
According to a post made by the NPPD, the traffic unit is looking to speak to the driver of a white vehicle that may have been involved or witnessed the crash.
The crash occurred on Price Boulevard, near Salford Boulevard.
According to the original NPPD report, a black four door Pontiac was westbound on West Price, from Cranberry when the Pontiac lost control in the 3600 block of West Price Boulevard, police reported.
The vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding westbound on the sidewalk.
The vehicle officers are looking for has been described as possibly a white Scion XB that regularly travels that route.
Officers are asking that anyone with information to contact traffic homicide investigator Greg Pierce at GPierce@northportpd.com.
Tips can be sent anonymously through the “North RePort” app by hitting the “Police Tips” button.
