NORTH PORT — City commissioners sent staff back to the drawing board Monday regarding possible changes to Warm Mineral Springs zoning.
The City Commission met for a zoning workshop Monday morning, with a particular focus on what current zoning for roughly 82 acres of Warm Mineral Springs Park allows for development.
Several local residents opposed to any development in the park were in the audience, continuing their campaign from the previous Friday.
Planning and Zoning Manager Lori Barnes gave a presentation on Warm Mineral Springs, located in the Planning and Zoning Division's "Activity Center 7" zone or AC 7.
Under current rules, AC 7 can support 4 development units per acre on roughly 26 acres of land slated for residential use — about 104 residential units — as well as roughly 40,000 square feet of commercial use space.
Barnes noted that this figure fell well below plans for a Private-Public Partnership that the city of North Port is seeking with a private company to invest in Warm Mineral Springs.
One such proposal — offered by a group known as WMS Development Group LLC — would have the company invest roughly $9 million alongside an equal amount from the city to restore existing buildings near Warm Mineral Springs' namesake hot spring.
The proposal includes the future construction of a 250-room hotel and roughly 300 "destination residential units" for monthly or seasonal stays, along with added amenities on a roughly-62 acre area.
City staff offered the possibility of altering the zoning allowances in AC 7 to allow for up to 362 development units across the zone as a whole, as well as stipulating an absolute minimum of open park space in the zone.
City Commissioners, however, said that they would be uncomfortable taking the change up at a legislative session until clear borders of development and exact allowances were established.
"I'm looking for a compromise between: keeping it natural and serene, and full development," Commission Debbie McDowell said.
City Commissioner Phil Stokes advised his peers to direct city staff to make sure the 20 acres around Warm Mineral Springs itself was excluded from calculation, to ensure the 62-acre area was not overdeveloped.
The consensus of the City Commission was ultimately to ask city staff to look at the numbers again and come back later with a revised outlook.
Voices in the crowd, breaking decorum at times, appeared to appreciate any delay for the P3 agreement.
At public comment, however, they repeated their opposition to any "large-scale" development that they feared could pollute or contaminate the springs.
"Any development is going to hurt," local resident Ken Wells said.
Another resident, Denise Walder, advised the city commissioners to be wary of any optimism expressed by developers like WMS Development Group.
"Promises are going to be broken," Walder said during her speaking time.
Under WMS Development Group's proposal, the city would retain a roughly 20-acre area around the hot spring, which would remain open to the public through ticket sales.
After the restoration, the city would then transfer the deed to the 62-acre land parcel to the private partner.
The transfer to WMS Development Group would be structured as a 99-year lease valued at roughly $300,000 in the first year, according to draft language, with a two percent annual increase.
