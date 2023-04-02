Sarah Richards

Sarah Richards releases a butterfly for her granddaughter who died in December 2021.

NORTH PORT – Valerie LaBoy opened the purple envelope with the words “I’ll always love you” as a butterfly flew out of it.

“I love you, Daniel,” she said as she looked up to the sky.


Valerie LaBoy

Valerie LaBoy releases a butterfly in memory of her son, Daniel.
Tom Klepser

Tom Klepser releases a butterfly in memory of his daughter, Kellie, at a recent North Port Compassionate Friends group event. 
Butterfly release

Each person could read a poem, pray, or remember something about their loved one at the recent butterfly release ceremony in North Port. 

