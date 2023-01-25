NPHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony

Members of North Port High’s Class of 2022 wait to receive their diplomas.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is offering a one-stop scholarship application for students from throughout the region to advance their education in 2023-24.

With a single application, students may be considered for 79 different scholarships available to students living in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, according to a news release.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments