The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is offering a one-stop scholarship application for students from throughout the region to advance their education in 2023-24.
With a single application, students may be considered for 79 different scholarships available to students living in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, according to a news release.
The Community Foundation prioritizes applicants demonstrating financial need, the release noted.
Those hopeful of attending any post-secondary experience — including college, community college, career certification programs and other technical training — are encouraged to apply.
In the release, President/CEO Roxie Jerde said investing in post-secondary education improves individual trajectories and the community at large.
"Our community is full of young people with so much potential, and so many of them need support to help them realize their dreams," Jerde said in the release. "When they are given the chance, the stability, social capital, and skills they earn will have a ripple effect throughout their own lives and throughout the community. Scholarships are a way to help people today attain the education that enables them to be the leaders of tomorrow."
Applications are reviewed by nearly 90 local community volunteers in the winter months and scholarships winners will be notified via email April 30, according to the release.
Last year, the Community Foundation awarded more than $1 million in traditional scholarships to nearly 300 applicants under the age of 24, including those enrolling for the first time in post-secondary programs as well as those who sought scholarship renewals to help complete their goals.
The adult scholarship application process, for people 24 and older, opens Feb. 15.
