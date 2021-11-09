One arrested, one at large Tuesday following car chase

Authorities had a woman in custody Monday evening in a North Port neighborhood; the woman had reportedly been a passenger in a vehicle whose driver led authorities on a long chase along Interstate 75; River Road and U.S. 41 before going up Ortiz Boulevard near Warm Mineral Springs. Authorities are still looking for the driver.
Police and deputy patrol cars line up on San Pablo Street in North Port Monday evening. Officers were looking for a man who crashed a car and took off running after a 30-mile chase from Sarasota. As of Monday night, the man was still at large.
North Port police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies question a woman who was detained following a car chase from Sarasota to North Port on Monday evening.
Deputies and police chased two people in this Nissan X-terra from Sarasota into this North Port neighborhood Monday, when the driver slammed into a pickup and crashed into this home.
The ruts in the grass are visible where the Nissan Xterra went off the road and hit the white pickup. The white truck, which was parked properly, was hit so hard that it got shoved sideways.
A cautionary sign sits in front of a yard across the street from where the high-speed chase ended Monday.
NORTH PORT — One suspect in the 30-mile car chase that ended in Warm Mineral Springs has been identified, but the second — a man who was driving the car — was still at large Tuesday morning.
Iris Amalia Rivera, 41, of the 8800 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port, was arrested near her home when the chase ended Tuesday night. The car she was riding in crashed into a neighbor's pickup truck and another neighbor's home.
Sarasota County deputies charged Rivera with two counts of aggravated battery on an officer and one count of fleeing to elude officers on Monday night.
On Tuesday, they added a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Rivera remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday morning with no bond. She has an arraignment set for Dec. 17.
The chase started in Sarasota around 4:30 p.m. Monday, after a reported theft from a business near Bee Ridge and Cattlemen roads in Sarasota, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
After a scuffle with officers, two people drove away in a red Nissan Xterra and onto Interstate 75, headed south.
Deputies chasing the Xterra backed off when the driver skirted heavy traffic by driving on the shoulder of the highway at high speeds, which deputies estimated to be up to 100 mph.
A sheriff's helicopter followed the Xterra and relayed information to patrol deputies as the Xterra left the interstate at River Road, headed south. The driver turned into a West Villages neighborhood, then back onto River Road. The Xterra weaved through heavy traffic, and the driver turned left at U.S. 41, headed south in the northbound lanes of the busy highway.
The Xterra went left again, this time onto Oritz Boulevard at Warm Mineral Springs, and then side streets to Culebra Avenue where deputies and North Port police converged on the scene. It struck a Chevrolet pickup parked at a home on Gatun Street, and crashed into a home at Gatun and Galliard Avenue.
Deputies and police apprehended Rivera, who was in the passenger seat, but did not catch the driver.
