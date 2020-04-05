NORTH PORT — One North Port man is dead while another has been reported as missing after taking fishing trips in North Port Saturday.
Christopher Andrew Stewart Murray, 74, was posted as missing on the North Port Police Department Facebook page early Sunday morning. Murray was reported as deceased early afternoon Sunday by a NPPD dive team, according to an update on that post.
"This is an active investigation," North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor told the Sun in an email. "This appears to be a natural death based on the preliminary investigation. At this time, there is nothing suspicious with no threat to the public. His family advises he left to go fishing at the bank of the lake around 6 p.m."
The other North Port man, James W. Nunn, 46, was last seen wearing a brown hat, dark shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes, according to Taylor.
Nunn left his residence around noon Saturday and was last heard from around 5 p.m, according to Taylor.
"Nunn stated that he was going fishing near the bridge on Tamiami Trail between Pan American Blvd. and Bolander Terrace," Taylor said. "Nunn has an extensive medical history and it is not common for him to not return home by sunset."
If you have any information regarding Nunn, contact NPPD at 941-429-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.