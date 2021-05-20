NORTH PORT — Developers opposing a move by residents who want out of the North Port City limits have dropped their suit against the homeowners and the city.
But that’s not the end of the legal battles over deannexation for the Wellen Park subdivisions.
Wellen Park homeowners anticipate taking the fight before a Sarasota County judge, as soon as Friday, a West Villagers for Responsible Government spokesman said.
That group lost on two legal fronts: The North Port City Commission denied a petition in April for de-annexation, and petitions for a ballot referendum were not accepted by the North Port clerk’s office. West Villages residents had 30 days to contest those decisions.
The group sought to pull Wellen Park from North Port and place its 16,000 or so acres in unincorporated Sarasota County.
“We’d like North Port to comply with state statutes,” said John Meisel, president of the West Villages group, a political committee pushing for what’s called contraction or de-annexation of Wellen Park from North Port.
“We’re evaluating that legal process,” Meisel said.
The commission’s April 29 vote ended, if temporarily, the de-annexation push.
But other legal wrangling during the period of October through April included lawsuits filed by Wellen Park builders to stop de-annexation. The developers — Wellen Park LLC, along with Mattamy of Tampa-Sarasota and Neal Communities — filed to dismiss their case May 7, citing an end to the matter with the commission’s April 29 decision.
“Thank you to those who recognized the far-reaching financial and economic ramifications of the petition for de-annexation, despite the ‘facts’ being touted by the WVFRG (West Villagers for Responsible Government),” Wellen Park LLLP president Rick Severance said following the April 29 commission vote.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government formed in 2019 as a protest against proposed property tax hikes. Its direction shifted to de-annexation in October, with group members delivering some 1,300 petitions for a ballot referendum.
North Port was compelled to furnish a feasibility report. That report became the blueprint for the city’s opposition to contraction.
The April 29 public hearing allowed North Port, Wellen Park builders and the West Villagers to present themselves. City commissioners had a final say, ultimately voting unanimously against contraction, however.
Meisel argued that North Port allowing Wellen Park’s governing body — the West Villages Improvement District — to present its opposition to contraction on April 29, without crossing questioning, violated terms of a quasi-judicial hearing, a court-like hearing of sworn testimony.
The West Villagers’ Bradenton attorney, Luke Lirot, didn’t respond Thursday.
Wellen Park LLC rescinding its lawsuit against the West Villagers and the city of North Port was no surprise, Meisel added.
“It was frivolous to begin with,” he said. “A waste of their and everyone else’s time and money.”
