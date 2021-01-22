NORTH PORT — Finally, Water Control Structure No. 106 got its due.
But it took nearly a year, as the coronavirus until this week had delayed a ribbon-cutting at the eight-gate weir that controls stormwater in North Port — one of 62 such structures in the city.
Politicians on Thursday thanked contractors and staff, and the city's Department of Public Works management thanked the politicians for supplying $2.5 million to build the project situated on the Cocoplum Waterway.
Work at No. 106 was completed in May 2020, but delays caused by COVID-19 pushed the official welcoming to Thursday.
“These structures are important,” Vice Mayor Pete Emrich said about the city's large weir and drainage system. "They keep us safe.”
No. 106, which is west of North Port Boulevard and near a waste treatment plant, is the last weir that separates fresh water from the tidally influenced Myakkahatchee Creek. It also supplies water that's treated for drinking.
The new weir mixes old and new — old being standard mechanical lift gates, new being technology to work those gates from a laptop, or to “save water and release it … in a big hurry,” said Elizabeth Wong, the city's Stormwater Management director at Thursday's christening.
The job of keeping North Port’s waterways clear is about getting down and dirty: There are 104 square miles of a flourishing ecosystem to maintain, 80 miles of drainage canals, hundreds of miles of ditches and swales, innumerable creeks, channels and manmade sloughs for directing billions of gallons of stormwater to treatment plants for drinking water, to absorb or evaporate, or, ultimately, to the Gulf of Mexico … safely away for the next round of storms.
The Water Control Structures, fixed and movable, are assigned to 46 grids, each with a scheduled repair project. No. 106, for instance, was first built by the General Development Corp., the company that started what was North Port Charlotte. North Port was incorporated in 1959. No. 106's original support piers, Wong said, were a concrete slush that caved as crews worked on bolts holding the pieces together. Replacement was mandatory, she added.
Contractors walled off either side of the old weir, drained the water and erected the new eight-gate Water Control Structure, two gates moving down, the other six moving up to control Cocoplum's flow. City engineers move the gates with a tablet device. Should power fail in a storm, back-up generators kick in, and should that fail, crews hook-up to a small generator in their trucks.
And should that malfunction, there's a back-up to the back-up, Wong said, indicating to Thursday's gathering the hand-cranking motion of a wheel.
“It is Plan D, if all else fails,” she said of the most foolproof step.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
