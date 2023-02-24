NORTH PORT — Roughly 200 people lined the shoulder of Tamiami Trail in North Port on Friday to show their support for the Republic of Ukraine.

The rally coincides with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at replacing the Ukrainian government.


