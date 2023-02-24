NORTH PORT — Roughly 200 people lined the shoulder of Tamiami Trail in North Port on Friday to show their support for the Republic of Ukraine.
The rally coincides with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at replacing the Ukrainian government.
Despite the year-long spread of military action and thousands killed or wounded, supporters of Ukraine were in high spirits Friday afternoon.
Many were draped in the yellow-and-blue of the Ukrainian flag, waving banners of support for their friends and family or condemnation of Putin as the mind behind the invasion.
The demonstration — centered around the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Biscayne Drive — drew many supportive honks from passing motorists, along with at least one negative interaction with a passing driver.
The Ukrainian-American population in North Port has been vocal in their support of their homeland, with frequent public events and fundraisers to support those still living in Ukraine and fighting invading forces.
Rally organizer Daria Tomashosky, president of the local Ukrainian-American Club, estimated local groups have sent approximately $100,000 worth of donations to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. Of that amount, $25,000 was raised by the club itself.
“We’re not scared. We’re hopeful,” Tomashosky said during the rally.
She also said that she believes the international community and the American population at large is solidly supportive of Ukraine, and that support has gone a long way to helping Ukraine keep fighting.
Tomashosky pointed to President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as a major boost to morale and purpose.
Bohdan Futey, who spends his winters in North Port, said he is hoping for more assertive action from groups like the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged Russian war crimes and punish those responsible.
At the same time, Futey — who serves as a U.S. Federal Claims judge in D.C. — believes that Ukraine’s efforts to resist invasion and engage with Europe show promise for the country’s future.
“Ukraine is moving in the right direction,” Futey said.
