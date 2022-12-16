NORTH PORT — Most city parks are up and running post-Hurricane Ian, but major repairs still remain to be tackled.
North Port Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Ryan Murphy updated members of the Parks and Rec Advisory Council about the state of recovery at its meeting Thursday night.
One of the biggest items of note was the basketball court at the Morgan Family Community Center, significantly damaged by floodwaters. It has a 3-foot wide bubble that emerged at the court’s center.
Repairs were estimated to come to roughly $200,000, according to Murphy, and the project is currently out to bid.
Murphy said city staff are currently seeking to expedite the process due to emergency procurement statutes.
He said repair to the wood floor may be complicated because the planks had been built to a specific size and thickness by a South Carolina company several years ago.
“That particular company is no longer in business,” Murphy said.
Murphy said that city staff are preparing a budget amendment for approval by the North Port City Commission for a number of repairs, including replacement of kayak launches from the city’s various parks.
Virtually every kayak launch was damaged during Hurricane Ian, according to Murphy, with some being dislodged entirely.
{span}”We had launches that dragged into people’s yards,” he said. “They were all over the city.”
The Scout House at Dallas White Park reported minor roof damage, but it was later discovered to have suffered a mold infestation in the drywall of the northside wall.
The building is being treated for mold, with the goal of re-opening the Scout House by mid-January.
The batting cages at Narramore Sports complex remain closed for repairs, though Murphy said that city staff are hoping to have them repaired by the start of the next local baseball season in March.
Murphy also shared some good news, such as the fact that the pumphouse at Warm Mineral Springs Park had been repaired and restored. This would allow potable water to run through the park’s facilities again.
In addition, City Manager Jerome Fletcher has issued an executive order to provide refunds to those who had purchased passes to Warm Mineral Springs during the time of its closure.
As an alternative, pass-holders can choose to extend their time after public access has been restored to the park.
The City Commission recently voted to discontinue Warm Mineral Springs management contract with National and State Park Concessions, who had previously run admissions to the park. Instead, city staff with directly run the park until a private-public partnership is established for the park.
Murphy noted the hurricane has not affected plans to begin the construction of a new playground at Kirk Park. Groundbreaking at the site is planned for 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023.
