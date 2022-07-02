NORTH PORT — A North Port man faces fresh criminal complaints in an alleged fight that landed his social-media rival in intensive care.
Jason Paul Sternquist, 49, now faces aggravated stalking and felony robbery charges filed this week.
North Port police were called to a fight June 25 in the 1200 block of Cathedall Avenue, where they had found a man on the ground in front of his home, unconscious and not breathing.
Witnesses told police that Sternquist, 49, who lives in the 3500 block of Winer Road, was involved what was described as a scuffle.
Those witnesses said the victim and Sternquist had been feuding for two years, and Sternquist fled in an SUV after fighting. He turned himself in the following day, police reported.
The victim was revived by life-saving procedures, reports state.
The fight and subsequent claims and counter-claims spilled over to social media.
Sternquist was a regular YouTube and TikTok poster using Stern Squad as his identity, according to videos he posted.
The other man, according to family and friends discussing details of the incident, tags himself online as Doug Live North Port, who has thousands of followers. The victim's name is redacted in court records due to Marcy's law, a Florida law designed to protect victims.
According to sources, Sternquist, listing as unemployed in police filings, and Doug Live had a running feud, which played itself out online.
Sternquist had pursued Doug Live and filmed an incident at the home of Roberta and Chris Laundrie purporting to show Doug Live filming those protests in September 2021. Doug Live works in anonymity. Sternquist himself during that period filmed himself in a golf cart at the Laundrie home.
The Laundries are the parents of Brian Laundrie, the man later confessing in a journal that he had killed girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
Doug Live recently filmed himself at the Laundrie house, wondering at the loss of media in the months after that story had gripped the country.
Subsequent to the June 25 situation, Stern Squad material was pulled from its social media platforms. In other postings, he would don a hot dog costume, ride a Segway scooter and talk in 30-second snippets.
In a typical posting, Doug Live narrates his journey from behind the wheel of a truck or SUV, commenting on social issues. A camera faces the direction he is driving. A police scanner playing in the background often directed him to pursue those details.
In a recent social media posting, he traveled to a Charlotte County Jail to ponder the fate of another social-media influencer, Andrew Sheets.
Women accompanying Doug Live, the Giggle Girls, talk with viewers live-streaming the trip. Hundreds of fans posted on Doug Live's medical updates Friday.
Their feud reportedly climaxed June 25 when, according to court documents, Sternquist exited his car around 10 p.m., walked over to Doug Live sitting in his vehicle, reached in and grabbed a cellphone.
The two scuffled, and the victim, “who has a history of medical issues, collapsed and needed life saving measures,” police reported.
Initially charged with battery and burglary, subsequent charges were filed against Sternquist this week. Harassing or cyberstalking, and robbery by sudden snatching are felonies. Sternquist was released after posting a $6,000 bond Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to the initial charges.
An Aug. 12 arraignment was scheduled. Neither man was immediately available for comment.
