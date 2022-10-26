Warm Mineral Springs

Residents were emphatic in a city meeting Tuesday that Warm Mineral Springs be reopened as soon as possible.

 PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO

NORTH PORT — City residents rallied to the City Commission Tuesday evening to protect the future of Warm Mineral Springs.

The park — North Port's top attraction — has been closed since Hurricane Ian damaged the park Sept. 28. Earlier this month, city officials discussed ending their contract with the park vendor National and State Park Concessions and moving on with earlier plans to make improvements to the site with a developer. 


Hurricane Ian Warm Mineral Springs (copy)

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs sustained “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Residents told city commissioners this week they want to see the park repaired and reopened.
