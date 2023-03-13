NORTH PORT — State, county and local officials celebrated utility extensions Monday that will open development for 3,000 acres of commercial land around the city's "Innovation Corridor" along Interstate 75.

The extension of water services to that area near Toledo Blade Boulevard, officials said, would allow for "shovel-ready" construction of new businesses in the coming years.


